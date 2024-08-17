American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Up 14.4% in July

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 931,200 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 813,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

American Public Education Stock Up 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at American Public Education

APEI traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.83. 203,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,486. The company has a market cap of $260.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01.

In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael David Braner acquired 64,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $888,038.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,636,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,129.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in American Public Education by 329.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 326,091 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 43.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 106,689 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 121.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

