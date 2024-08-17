American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) PT Lowered to $15.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

APEI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, Director Michael David Braner purchased 64,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $888,038.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,636,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,596,129.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 5,036.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 86,120 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $2,159,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

