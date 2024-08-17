American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, reports. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 5.6 %

AMS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 61,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

