Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Reduced by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,375,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.39. 570,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,872. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $449.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.98 and its 200 day moving average is $420.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

