Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the July 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National
Ames National Price Performance
Ames National stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.57. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79.
Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.49%.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
