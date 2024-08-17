Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the July 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 2,044.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Ames National by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ames National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ames National by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Ames National during the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Ames National stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.57. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

