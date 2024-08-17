AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Lifted by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.69. 1,039,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,188. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.