Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Up 59.1% in July

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Price Performance
COWS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.99.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.
