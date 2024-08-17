Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunome, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Immunome in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.72) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.46. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Immunome Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Immunome has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $811.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth about $883,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 52.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 57,242 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 34.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth about $2,174,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 228.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Immunome

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,475.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

