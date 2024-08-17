Analysts Offer Predictions for Osisko Mining Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Osisko Mining in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.90 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Osisko Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Mining stock opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 42.83. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.83.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

