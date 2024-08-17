Analysts Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT at $8.00

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNX. StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $90,528,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 3,473.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,312,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 3,219,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 8,361.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,438,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after buying an additional 2,409,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1,689.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 658,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 621,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGNX opened at $3.23 on Monday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $21.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

