Analysts Set NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) PT at $45.00

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

In other NNN REIT news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in NNN REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 249,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 31,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,625,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN REIT Price Performance

NNN opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. NNN REIT has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 47.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NNN REIT will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 106.42%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

