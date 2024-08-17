AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days. Approximately 23.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. 523,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $41.31.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at $284,517,354. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 273,972 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,517,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 444.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 66.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $222,000.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.
