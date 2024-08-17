Ankr (ANKR) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $244.00 million and $5.74 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,328.22 or 1.00026717 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012363 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02458513 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 320 active market(s) with $7,586,503.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

