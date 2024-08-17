Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $280.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.43 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMAT. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $207.90 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

