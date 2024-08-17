Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 11.4 %

NASDAQ APRE opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 1,317.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

