AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Down 18.6% in July

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 93,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AQB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. 23,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,627. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,263.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AquaBounty Technologies

About AquaBounty Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.