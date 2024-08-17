Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Down 5.2%

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 4,793,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 12,475,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

