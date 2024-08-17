Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 3.1 %

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

