Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Down 2.3%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 980,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,159,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Arcos Dorados’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 431.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.