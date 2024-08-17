Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75-5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion. Ardent Health Partners also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.230-1.370 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARDT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ardent Health Partners to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

Shares of Ardent Health Partners stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Ardent Health Partners has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

(Get Free Report)

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.