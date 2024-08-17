Ardor (ARDR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.32 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $62.47 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00034629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.