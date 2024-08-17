Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,793. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.48 and its 200 day moving average is $302.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,008.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,650 shares of company stock worth $42,919,845 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

