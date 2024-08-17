Ark Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $57.05 million and $6.27 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001394 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,855,090 coins and its circulating supply is 182,854,214 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

