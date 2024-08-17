ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 4.3%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.05 and last traded at $131.32. 3,027,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,715,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Daiwa America upgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion and a PE ratio of 124.47.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of ARM by 33.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ARM by 6.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

