ARPA (ARPA) Price Tops $0.0336 on Top Exchanges

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, ARPA has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One ARPA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $48.98 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03286662 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $5,895,928.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

