ASOS (LON:ASC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $362.01

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 362.01 ($4.62) and traded as high as GBX 364.20 ($4.65). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 361.40 ($4.61), with a volume of 166,112 shares changing hands.

ASOS Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £429.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.90, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 361.87.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

