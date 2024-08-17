Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 2,432 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3,377.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of NVR worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,031,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,498,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,215,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,407,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
NVR Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $67.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8,668.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,449. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8,041.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,770.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,703.06.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
NVR Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
