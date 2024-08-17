Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 609,671 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 3,335.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609,671 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Robinhood Markets worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $84,165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,673,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,559,000 after acquiring an additional 672,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.6% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after acquiring an additional 825,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,101,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,365,537. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.20 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $2,696,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $2,696,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,375,190 shares of company stock valued at $28,071,988 over the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

