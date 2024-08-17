Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 87,925 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 235.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.26% of Teledyne Technologies worth $48,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $416.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,127. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

