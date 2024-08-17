Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 980.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 621,336 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Marathon Petroleum worth $118,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after buying an additional 47,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $180.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,195. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.