Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 101.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,940 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125,169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Target worth $36,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Target by 23.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 11.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $13,958,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.57.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,753. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.20. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

