Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,415,785 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,687,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415,785 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $194,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.17. 10,056,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,220,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

