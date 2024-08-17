Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,559 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.88% of Veritex worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 1,302.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 16.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 235,154 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $9,139,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Veritex by 13.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veritex stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,064. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veritex from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

