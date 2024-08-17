Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,412 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.43. The stock had a trading volume of 490,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,678. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

