Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 734,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288,906 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.61% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $28,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $89,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Mizuho cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $37.25. 933,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

