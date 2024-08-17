Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,318 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Allstate worth $83,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,601. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $184.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average of $165.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.94.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

