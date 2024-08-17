Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $16.20 Million Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $16,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 971.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 60,749 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 126.1% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $628.80. 8,052,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,286,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $768.19 and its 200-day moving average is $838.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.59 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura Securities cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

