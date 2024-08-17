Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.11 Million Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 123,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.74% of Calix worth $17,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,852,000 after purchasing an additional 900,713 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Calix by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,698,000 after purchasing an additional 166,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Calix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,057,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Calix by 516.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,625 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Calix by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,233,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 159,250 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $37.44. 560,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,768. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $48.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALX. StockNews.com downgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CALX

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.