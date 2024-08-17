Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $26.98 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,232 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $26,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,040.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total transaction of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,209 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,363. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

NYSE IT traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $482.70. The company had a trading volume of 272,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $509.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $459.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

