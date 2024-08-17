Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $29.02 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 11,107.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $29,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMRN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 833,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.