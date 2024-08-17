Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $42.36 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 657.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,891 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Atlassian worth $42,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,527,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $1,401,382.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,484,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,294 shares in the company, valued at $24,527,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,766 shares of company stock worth $43,257,726. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Atlassian stock traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,891. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

