Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 2,036.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,922 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $74,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $165.26. 1,066,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,253. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.49. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

