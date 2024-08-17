Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Kirby worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $61,824,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $51,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,877,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,432,000 after acquiring an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Trading Up 1.0 %

Kirby stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.48. The company had a trading volume of 401,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,306. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $130.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.65 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,657. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $961,992.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,657. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,623 shares of company stock worth $2,110,929 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

