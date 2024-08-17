Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 443,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.69% of Semtech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $206.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.16 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

