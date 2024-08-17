Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 191,435 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1,694.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,435 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $74,582,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after buying an additional 562,684 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Bruker by 2,342.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 388,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after buying an additional 372,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Bruker by 925.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 362,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 326,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,055 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

BRKR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.30. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

