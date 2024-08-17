Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 41,806 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,179 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,806 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of NIKE worth $66,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,780,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

