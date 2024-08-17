Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1,077.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $39,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,020 shares of company stock worth $93,595,347 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $872.49. 395,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $885.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $818.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $802.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.07.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

