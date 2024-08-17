Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $41,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $15,945,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.