Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after buying an additional 186,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 54,687 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,058,000 after acquiring an additional 31,581 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.12. The company had a trading volume of 515,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $132.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

