Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 152,660 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,660 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $57,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $231,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 242,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,643 shares of company stock valued at $49,709,324. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.54. 3,490,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.93 and its 200 day moving average is $320.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.36, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

